From failing IIT JEE twice to mentoring thousands: Founder says success comes closer with every rejection
A founder shared his journey from academic failures and call centre work to mentoring thousands.
A founder’s candid post about failure, rejection and eventual success has struck a chord online.
Taking to X, Sumit Mittal opened up about the setbacks that shaped his journey. In a deeply personal note, he wrote:
"Yes, I failed IIT JEE twice. Yes, I failed my chemistry pre board exam. Yes, my family faced a financial crisis. Yes, I worked at a call center. Yes, I completed my BCA from a distant college. Yes, I started by teaching four students in a very small room. But I got AIR 4 in NIMCET. But I completed my MCA from NIT Trichy. But I have worked with top product based companies. But now I am a mentor to 1000s of students. Life is supposed to be full of ups and downs, I saw both sides. If you are facing rejections after rejections, don’t worry. Success is getting closer with every step."
His words quickly gained traction, with the post garnering more than 36.5k views.
Turning setbacks into stepping stones
Mittal’s story traces an unconventional academic and professional path. From failing competitive examinations and facing financial hardship to working in a call centre and completing his BCA from a distant college, his early years were marked by struggle.
However, he went on to secure AIR 4 in NIMCET and complete his MCA from NIT Trichy. Over time, he worked with top product based companies and eventually transitioned into mentoring thousands of students, drawing from his own lived experiences of rejection and perseverance.
Social media reacts
His post resonated widely, with the comments section reflecting admiration and encouragement. One user wrote, "Very essence of life summarised beautifully." Another added, "Failing and losing are terrible. But only those who don't lose heart are successful."
A third comment highlighted the emotional weight behind achievements, stating, "Resumes don't show the scars, but your story proves that failures are just the setup for a massive comeback. From a small room to a mentor of thousands inspiring."
Another user wrote, "Well done! Wish you further success," while another commented, "This is so inspiring. Proud of you man."
