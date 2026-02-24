From failing IIT JEE twice to mentoring thousands: Founder says success comes closer with every rejection

A founder’s candid post about failure, rejection and eventual success has struck a chord online. A founder reflected on setbacks, rejections and career growth in a viral post. (X/@bigdatasumit)

Taking to X, Sumit Mittal opened up about the setbacks that shaped his journey. In a deeply personal note, he wrote:

"Yes, I failed IIT JEE twice. Yes, I failed my chemistry pre board exam. Yes, my family faced a financial crisis. Yes, I worked at a call center. Yes, I completed my BCA from a distant college. Yes, I started by teaching four students in a very small room. But I got AIR 4 in NIMCET. But I completed my MCA from NIT Trichy. But I have worked with top product based companies. But now I am a mentor to 1000s of students. Life is supposed to be full of ups and downs, I saw both sides. If you are facing rejections after rejections, don’t worry. Success is getting closer with every step."

Take a look here at the post: