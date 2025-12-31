From gold and iPhones to biryani and burgers: Swiggy's New Year's Eve orders stun internet

As house parties and celebrations take centre stage on New Year’s Eve today, Indians are turning to quick-commerce platforms to stock up on food and party essentials. Data shared by Swiggy on X shows a massive surge in orders through the evening, led overwhelmingly by comfort favourites - with biryani once again ruling the charts. Swiggy shared that 6,67,04,007 people ordered food for others in 2025.(Reuters)

By 7:30 pm, Swiggy Food said 2,18,993 plates of biryani have already been ordered. “abhi 7:30 bhi nahi baje hai aur 2,18,993 biryanis order ho chuki hai. king fr,” Swiggy tweeted.

In a series of humorous live updates, the platform added that over 90,000 burgers had been delivered by 9:30 pm. Swiggy further noted that 4,244 people ordered upma. It added that 1,927 users in Bengaluru ordered salad, while 9,410 people opted for khichdi.

Desserts are not left behind either, with 7,573 orders of gajar ka halwa placed by 9:30 pm, the platform shared.

Swiggy also shared that 6,67,04,007 people ordered food for others in 2025, signalling a spike in gifting and sharing meals.

‘Biggest single order’

Separately, Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan A shared more big-ticket updates, saying a Mumbai user received gold from a loved one via the platform, while a Bengaluru shopper bought two iPhones.

“Biggest single orders today, just in. Bengaluru shopper picked up two iPhones for ₹1.8L. 2026 has officially arrived in style,” Phani tweeted.

“Tonight’s most heartwarming Instamart stat. Nearly 1 in 9 NYE orders were placed for friends and family. Case in point: a Mumbai user received gold worth ₹1.45L from a loved one,” he wrote in the following post.