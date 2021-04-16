From ISS with love: Nasa posts pics of Earth taken from space, share goes viral

Nasa’s Instagram account is a treasure trove for those who love everything space related. From sharing pictures of distant galaxies to posting images of our own Blue Planet, the shares by the space agency often leave people mesmerised. Case in point, their latest post of incredible pictures of Earth taken from International Space Station (ISS).

Along with the pictures, Nasa also shared a thoughtful caption. “In these stunning images, the natural systems – land, water, air, ice – connect to each other to bring life. No matter whether we are on land or in space, we are unified by this tiny blue planet – and that’s something to celebrate. Check out some of these photos taken from the vantage point of the International Space Station (@ISS) by some of our Nasa astronauts," they wrote. They also mentioned the places the images show.

Take a look at the images and read the entire post:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered more than 1.2 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people admiring Earth’s beauty.

“Breathtaking,” wrote an Instagram user. They images indeed are! “Our beautiful planet,” shared another. “Amazing stunning pictures. Thanks for sharing, as a reminder for us how beautiful is Earth,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the incredible images?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON