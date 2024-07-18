From picking gas cylinders to earning 350 a day to securing admission in IIT: Daily wage worker's story is viral

Gagan, a resident of Atrauli, Aligarh, who used to work as a daily wage worker, shared on YouTube how he cracked IIT. In a conversation with Alakh Pandey, the CEO and founder of Physics Wallah, he stated that his ultimate objective was to gain admission to IIT. He took a year off to focus solely on his education in order to crack one of the toughest exams in India. He received an outstanding AIR 5286 score in JEE Advanced 2024, thanks to his dedication and hard work. Snapshot of Gagan who used to work as a daily wage worker.

Gagan belongs to a family of six, and his father works as a godown keeper and a labourer. He also shared that when he was in 11th grade, he also used to work as a daily wage worker by picking gas cylinders. Gagan and his brother used to lift 250 cylinders every day, earning INR 350 daily. Despite these setbacks, Gagan remained unwavering. He put in a lot of overtime at work and used his smartphone to continue his online education after work. He was able to gain admission to IIT BHU for Electrical and Communication Engineering by working hard and being persistent. (Also Read: Alum says getting into IIT is ‘pointless’, X reacts with sarcasm: ‘It’s like Ambani saying money can’t buy happiness’)

Alakh Pandey, inspired by the young boy's tenacity, offered him an INR 4 lakh scholarship. Furthermore, acknowledging Gagan and his older brother's determination, he offered them jobs at Physics Wallah so they wouldn't have to work as labourers and improve their lifestyles.