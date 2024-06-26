Alum says getting into IIT is ‘pointless’, X reacts with sarcasm: ‘It’s like Ambani saying money can’t buy happiness’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) colleges are among the most prestigious educational institutions in the world. Getting admission to an IIT is exceptionally tough and incredibly demanding. It takes years of dedicated preparation from a candidate to navigate fierce competition to secure a seat. An alum of IIT Delhi has opened up about this “grinding” and labelled it “pointless”. In addition, he posted that getting into an IIT is not “worth it”. Expectedly, his post has created buzz on X, with many reacting with sarcasm. An Alum’s post claiming it is "pointless" to grind to get into IIT has sparked chatter among X users. (Agency File Photo)

“I just watched Kota Factory S3 and having cracked IIT-Delhi 10 years ago, I feel grinding hard to get into an IIT is pointless and not worth it. Apart from aunties appreciating you, it makes no difference and after 10 years, 99% of the students end up in the same place,” the X user wrote. His bio says he is from IIT Delhi.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

"It is much better to chill around, and have fun, rather than grinding hard only to have anxiety and depression and reach the same destination,” he added.

Take a look at the entire X post on IIT here:

A man's X post on calling IIT "pointless". (X/@pulak_twt)

Posted a day ago, the share has accumulated more than 3.3 lakh views and counting. In addition, the X post has collected nearly 3,200 likes. People had various questions about the post.

Just like this individual who asked, “IIT people get a great head start. After 10 years, if they are at the same place like us, maybe they didn't utilise their headstart to the fullest?” The original poster replied, “I feel less than 5% will use the head start”. However, another user countered, "IITians have a strong network and alumni support, which can be a significant advantage in the long run."

Another individual added, “It's like Ambani saying money cannot buy happiness. IIT gives an accelerated start to most, and hence coveted.” The original poster, too, responded, “I feel it is changing. Companies want more skilled people than a great college on their resume.”

As for this X user, they commented, “Not really. I tried applying to Tira recently and they said they only wanted IITians. So get out of this bubble”.

A fourth joined and wrote, “With all due respect, if IIT wasn't opening doors for you you wouldn't have added it to your twitter bio. With sectors like Tech, where you can prove your worth with a coding assessment surely degree might not matter much. But for non tech sectors, degrees act as a filter point”. The term 'IITians' refers to the alumni of the Indian Institutes of Technology. Their degree is often seen as a mark of excellence and can open doors in various sectors, particularly in the field of technology.

There are 23 IITs across India, governed by the Institutes of Technology Act of 1961. Students can get admission to these institutes through a competitive examination - Joint Entrance Exams (JEE). The first IIT of the series was established in Kharagpur in 1950. This was followed by IIT Bombay (1958), IIT Madras (1959), IIT Kanpur (1959), and IIT Delhi (1961). Over the years, more IITs were established in different parts of the country.

What are your thoughts on the man’s post saying getting into IIT is pointless?