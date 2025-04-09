From Trump to visas: Satinder Sartaaj’s Canadian spin on hit song 'Sai' thrills fans

Popular Punjabi folk singer Satinder Sartaaj, who won hearts with his hit songs 'Udaarian' and ‘Jalsa 2.0’, enthralled the audience with his soulful performance in Canada during his ongoing 'The Sphere of Eminence Tour 2025', in Toronto. Satinder Sartaaj explained that he came up with the revised lyrics especially for his audience in Toronto.(Instagram/troll_canadaa)

A video showing him put a Canadian spin to one of his most popular songs 'Sai' during his performance has gone viral on social media. In the clip, shared on Instagram by a Canada-based account, the singer can be seen modifying the lyrics to his 2009 hit song to pray for the Indo-Canadians in the audience.

Using the song's lyrics, the singer prayed for the quick visas for the parents who live in Canada and took jibes at Indian-Canadian fans over marriage, tariffs and cars.

Sartaj even prayed for Canada's deeper friendship with US President Donald Trump amid the strained ties between the two nations over tariffs. He also added a prayer for the US's controverisal tariffs to be removed.

Performing what Instagram users called the "Sai - Canadian version", the singer who was cheered by the audience with every verse clarified that he did not write this down beforehand and was making it up as he went.

Take a look at the video here:

The clip which amassed over a million views on Instagram wons hearts of fans across the globe, many of whom added the items on their wishlists asking Sartaaj to sing for them in his prayers too.

"Satinder Sartaaj is turning into a sit down comedian now," wrote one user, while another said, "He is singing while making up lyrics on the spot and still doing it better than most singers."

“I don’t just sing, I share my soul. The love and energy from the audience inspire me, and in those moments, we are all connected,” the singer had told Hindustan Times in an interview last month.