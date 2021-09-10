Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chefs create chocolate Ganesh idol weighing over 200 kg, video wows people

Restaurateur and chocolatier Harjinder Singh Kukreja shared a video on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:32 PM IST
The image shows the Ganesh idol created using chocolate.(Instagram/@harjinderkukreja)

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with gusto across the nation. With celebrations on in full swing, different social media platforms are flooded with photos and videos of various kinds of Lord Ganesha idols. Amid them, a video of a chocolate idol has now left people amazed.

Restaurateur and chocolatier Harjinder Singh Kukreja shared a video of the ido;l on Instagram. “CHOCOLATE GANESHA - This is our 6th consecutive year of the Chocolate Ganesha! It took a team of 10 chefs, 10 days and 200+ Kgs Belgian Chocolate to make this eco-friendly Ganesha,” he shared. He also added that they will perform the Visarjan by immersing the idol in milk. The chocolate milk Prasad will then be distributed among the underprivileged kids in slum areas.

Take a look at the incredible video:

The video has been shared about 15 hours ago. The post till now has gathered nearly 9,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated several comments.

“This is amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “So lovely,” expressed another. “This is wonderful,” commented a third. Many also shared heart or fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

