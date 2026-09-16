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Nita Ambani chants ‘Bappa Morya’; Radhika and Anant Ambani dance their hearts out at Ganesh Visarjan

The Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities ended with a grand procession.

Updated on: Sep 16, 2026, 07:33:25 IST
By HT Trending Desk
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The Ambani family concluded the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, with a grand procession. The Ganesh idol was carried out in beautifully decorated floats, with many walking alongside it to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. Videos of the celebration have now surfaced on social media, capturing the members of the Ambani family taking part in the festivities.

Ambani family members at Ganapati visarjan. (Screengrab (X))
Ambani family members at Ganapati visarjan. (Screengrab (X))

In one video, Nita Ambani is sitting on a float with Radhika Ambani by her side. While passing through a crowd, she is heard chanting “Bappa Morya,” with her daughter-in-law smiling at her side. Orry is also seen sitting beside them.

Also Read: ‘Earlier it was Nita, now her daughter-in-law’: Radhika Ambani performs traditional dance for Ganesh Chaturthi

Another video of the celebrations captures Ambani choti bahu, Radhika. Surrounded by security and guests, she is seen dancing her heart out with a wide smile. Her husband, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is seen standing by her side and grooving.

Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

Also Read: Radhika Merchant’s choreographer recalls her ‘gentle request’ on dancing again

The annual Ganpati celebration was a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities joined the event with their families. Content creators who were invited shared videos on social media showing glimpses of the festivities inside Antilia.

 
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HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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