Radhika Merchant’s choreographer recalls her ‘gentle request’ on dancing again

Radhika Merchant delivered a traditional dance performance on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi yesterday. The performance was choreographed by Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who later shared an Instagram post praising Radhika. Radhika Ambani (nee Merchant) is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

In the post, Vaibhavi Merchant also revealed that the Ambani daughter-in-law had expressed a desire to “get back to dancing” during an earlier conversation. The choreographer noted how Ganesh Chaturthi made for the perfect occasion for Radhika Merchant to dance onstage again.

(Also read: Watch: Radhika Ambani’s graceful dance during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia)

Radhika Merchant: a trained dancer Radhika Merchant is the wife of Anant Ambani. Like her mother-in-law Nita Ambani, Radhika is also a trained dancer. She trained in Bharatanatyam for over eight years under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts and her Arangetram performance was held in June 2022.

Two years after her 2022 Arangetram, the world again got to see her dance onstage when Radhika married Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. The 2024 wedding was a star-studded, multi-day affair with celebrations taking place across several countries.