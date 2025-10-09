Gemini Nano Banana: 7 secret prompts to create the perfect portrait under Karwa Chauth chand

Google’s Banana AI, powered by Gemini Nano Banana, has taken over social media since its launch, and people have been using it to create pictures for different occasions, including festivals. If you’re celebrating Karwa Chauth, you may want to tune up your pictures using AI and make them perfect. With the right prompt, you can create ultra-realistic and cinematic portraits. A picture for Karwa Chauth created using Gemini Nano Banana. (Gemini)

What are the prompts you can use?

Prompt 1: “Close-up portrait of an Indian woman in a deep red lehenga, looking at the full moon through a decorated sieve (chhanni). Her face is gently lit by the soft moonlight and the glow of the small diya in the sieve. Intricate gold jewelry, subtle bokeh background, ultra-realistic 4K.”

Prompt 2: “Wide shot of a decorated Indian courtyard at dusk. A couple is performing the arghya (offering water) ritual toward the large, glowing moon. Vibrant marigold garlands and thousands of twinkling fairy lights surround them. Festive, magical atmosphere, 8K realism.”

Prompt 3: “Modern terrace party scene with a stylish Indian couple. They are standing near a glass-paneled window doing Karwa Chauth ritual. The moon and city skyline are visible outside. Chic, contemporary ethnic attire (Indo-Western). Soft, diffused overhead lighting, subtle festive glow.”

Prompt 4: “Close-up hand-holding gesture of a couple against a bokeh background of a large, luminous full moon. The woman’s hand has intricate mehndi and is wearing a ring. Warm, golden hour glow effect despite the night setting.”

Prompt 5: “Candid portrait of the wife laughing in relief after sighting the moon and taking her first sip of water from her husband's hands. Joyful, natural expressions. Background blurred with soft diya lights and the gentle moonlight.”

Prompt 6: “Bollywood-style full-length shot of the couple under an archway decorated with rajnigandha (tuberose) flowers. The moonlight streams in from the side, creating a dramatic cinematic shadow and highlighting the gold embroidery on their red outfits.”

Prompt 7: “Romantic silhouette of an Indian couple standing on a terrace railing, facing the enormous full moon. The woman is in a flowing saree, the man in a fitted kurta. Minimalist, poetic style with deep blue and black tones, the moon is the only light source. The occasion is Karwa Chauth.”

The users can change the specifics in the prompts to create a portrait of their choice.