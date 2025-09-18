Gemini AI photo trend: Simple prompt to create lifelike portrait with any world leader

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana has quickly become the talk of social media. Users are experimenting with the tool to generate visuals that range from hyper-realistic portraits to imaginative concepts. What started as a curiosity has now turned into a trend, with people creating striking images of themselves alongside their favourite world leaders. Users created AI images of themselves with world leaders using Google Gemini’s Nano Banana.(Gemini AI generated)

Platforms such as Instagram and X are flooded with these AI-generated pictures, with users sharing their digital creations.

How to create your own AI image

For those keen to join the trend, the process is straightforward.

Step 1: Download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Sign in using your Google account.

Step 3: Upload your own pictures.

Step 4: Enter a prompt. You can either write one yourself or borrow ready-made versions that are already circulating online.

Step 5: Tap the send button. Gemini will then generate the image, which you can download and share.

Here is one example of a prompt that has gained attention:

“Create a Cinematic hyper-realistic documentary-style photo. This person in this picture sits confidently between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at a rustic wooden table.”

Users can replace the names with any leader.

What is Nano Banana

Nano Banana is the latest feature introduced by Google Gemini. It focuses on producing ultra-realistic 4D-style portraits that give photographs an almost lifelike quality. Ordinary selfies can be transformed into cinematic masterpieces, often blurring the line between reality and art.

The enthusiasm surrounding Nano Banana has also had a significant impact on app rankings. In recent weeks, Google Gemini has overtaken ChatGPT to become the most downloaded free app on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.