Gen Z employee rejects 9 pm meeting request, says burnout starts with ‘just one meeting’

Gen Z employees are increasingly challenging traditional workplace expectations, and one recent LinkedIn post has become a talking point for doing exactly that. Shared by LinkedIn user Sanchit Goyal, the post describes how a young employee declined a 9 PM meeting invitation, arguing that if the discussion was truly important, it should have been scheduled during office hours.

Why the employee declined the late-night meeting

A late-night meeting request turned into a wider discussion about burnout. (Representational Image)

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According to Goyal's post, a manager invited a Gen Z team member to attend a meeting at 9 PM. When told that the meeting was important, the employee reportedly replied that important discussions should be scheduled during work hours. The manager then pointed out that everyone else had joined the call, but the employee responded that everyone else was already burnt out and that she wanted to avoid reaching the same point.

When the manager described it as "just one meeting", she disagreed, saying that burnout often begins with small exceptions that gradually become routine. She then logged off at 6 PM and did not attend the meeting.

Sharing the incident, Goyal wrote, "Better to set boundaries before burnout, not after."

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The post struck a chord with many professionals who have experienced work extending beyond official hours and felt that the employee's response reflected a growing desire among younger workers to maintain a healthier work-life balance.

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What the internet had to say

One commenter wrote, "Healthy boundaries prevent burnout, but healthy ownership drives results. The best workplaces are those where after-hours work is the exception, not the expectation, and where employees and leaders respect each other's time equally."

Another person felt the issue was not about setting limits but about how those limits are communicated. "Setting boundaries is vital, but tone matters. There is a fine line between protecting your peace and looking unsupportive to management," the user commented.

Several people strongly supported the employee's stance. One user wrote, "Honestly, 'Then schedule it during work hours' is such a simple response, yet it feels revolutionary in some workplaces."

Another added, "There's a lot to learn from that mindset. Healthy boundaries aren't a sign of low commitment, they're often what make long-term performance sustainable."

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However, not everyone agreed. One commenter remarked, "I don't think she will get promoted anytime soon now. Short-term victory, long-term career setback."

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Others viewed the incident as part of a broader shift in workplace culture. "Gen Z is definitely changing a lot of workplace dynamics and I'm here for it," one user wrote.

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The post has left people debating whether employees should be available after work hours or whether switching off on time is the best way to avoid burnout.