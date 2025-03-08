Gen Z son asks mother to return spare key after she lets herself in unannounced: ‘Set some boundaries’

A 26-year-old man found himself at the center of a family dispute after asking his mother to return her spare key following an unexpected visit that crossed personal boundaries. The incident, which was shared in a Reddit post, has since gained significant attention, amassing 20,000 upvotes. The man asked his mother not to come after 4 pm.(Pexel)

The man, who lives with his girlfriend in an apartment he pays for, had previously asked his mother not to visit before 4 p.m. However, she arrived two hours early, using the spare key meant for emergencies to let herself in. She then began knocking on his bedroom door and scolding him and his girlfriend for being intimate.

"She was shouting my name and saying things like, 'I KNOW WHAT YOU'RE DOING IN THERE' and 'HAVE SOME RESPECT!'" he wrote in his post.

When he confronted his mother, she refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing and accused him of being "disrespectful" while shaming his girlfriend. The confrontation escalated, leading his girlfriend to leave, and the man ultimately demanded that his mother return the key.

"She refused at first, but I stood my ground until she finally handed it over," he explained.

His father and sister disapproved of his decision, arguing that he had been too harsh and should have handled the situation differently. However, on Reddit, the response overwhelmingly supported him.

Internet reacts

"If she wants to talk about 'respect,' it goes both ways," one user wrote. "She disrespected your space, your relationship, and your boundaries. If anything, she owes you an apology, not the other way around."

Another user suggested turning the mother’s own words against her:

“I'd respond with how deeply disappointed you are in her for not coming after 4:00 PM as you told her AND she used the emergency spare key to just let herself in. It's clear she can't be trusted to respect you. Respect is a two-way street.”

One user wrote, “NTA. You gave your mother a set time to visit, and she disregarded it. Besides, what you do in your own house is none of her business.”

