Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gen Z son asks mother to return spare key after she lets herself in unannounced: ‘Set some boundaries’

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 08, 2025 09:39 AM IST

A 26-year-old man’s decision to take back his mother's spare key after she barged into his apartment unannounced has ignited a heated discussion online.

A 26-year-old man found himself at the center of a family dispute after asking his mother to return her spare key following an unexpected visit that crossed personal boundaries. The incident, which was shared in a Reddit post, has since gained significant attention, amassing 20,000 upvotes.

The man asked his mother not to come after 4 pm.(Pexel)
The man asked his mother not to come after 4 pm.(Pexel)

The man, who lives with his girlfriend in an apartment he pays for, had previously asked his mother not to visit before 4 p.m. However, she arrived two hours early, using the spare key meant for emergencies to let herself in. She then began knocking on his bedroom door and scolding him and his girlfriend for being intimate.

"She was shouting my name and saying things like, 'I KNOW WHAT YOU'RE DOING IN THERE' and 'HAVE SOME RESPECT!'" he wrote in his post.

When he confronted his mother, she refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing and accused him of being "disrespectful" while shaming his girlfriend. The confrontation escalated, leading his girlfriend to leave, and the man ultimately demanded that his mother return the key.

"She refused at first, but I stood my ground until she finally handed it over," he explained.

Also read: ‘I am building a religion’: US millionaire Bryan Johnson lays out his plan to ‘save the human race’ amid rise of AI

His father and sister disapproved of his decision, arguing that he had been too harsh and should have handled the situation differently. However, on Reddit, the response overwhelmingly supported him.

Internet reacts

"If she wants to talk about 'respect,' it goes both ways," one user wrote. "She disrespected your space, your relationship, and your boundaries. If anything, she owes you an apology, not the other way around."

Another user suggested turning the mother’s own words against her:

“I'd respond with how deeply disappointed you are in her for not coming after 4:00 PM as you told her AND she used the emergency spare key to just let herself in. It's clear she can't be trusted to respect you. Respect is a two-way street.”

One user wrote, “NTA. You gave your mother a set time to visit, and she disregarded it. Besides, what you do in your own house is none of her business.”

Also read: Netflix renews Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan for season 2, sparks X war between critics and fans

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On