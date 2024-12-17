12 Indians die in Georgia: What is carbon monoxide poisoning and how it occurs

Twelve Indian workers were found dead inside a restaurant in Georgia's Gudari and authorities suspect the group died due to poisoning from carbon monoxide gas. "The Embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families. The Embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support," Indian mission in Georgia said in a statement on December 16. All twelve Indians were found dead in their bedrooms on the second floor of the Indian restaurant. (Representational)

How did the poisoning occur?

All twelve were found dead in their bedrooms on the second floor of the Indian restaurant. As per initial investigation, the carbon monoxide is believed to have been released by a power generator that was placed in an indoor area, a closed space near the bedrooms. The generator was turned on after a power cut which might have triggered the poisoning.

The gas is suspected to have been released into the rooms, asphyxiating the workers in their sleep.

What is Carbon Monoxide poisoning?

Carbon monoxide or CO poisoning occurs when one breathes in carbon monoxide fumes. It's life-threatening and hard to detect as CO is a colourless and odourless gas produced when fuel is burned.

If inhaled in large amounts, it prevents the body from using oxygen properly impacting the brain, heart, and other organs. Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea and vomiting, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, seizures, chest pain, disorientation, and loss of consciousness.

How can it be treated?

Treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning involves breathing pure oxygen. In severe cases, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is necessary. This treatment takes place in a specialised chamber where the patient breathes pure oxygen at air pressures 2 to 3 times higher than normal for a set duration.

Prolonged exposure to carbon monoxide poisoning can lead to permanent damage to the brain and heart. It may also cause neurological issues, coma, or even death.