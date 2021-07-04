Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
German Ambassador to India posts about Delhi petrol pump run solely by women, tweet wins hearts

Tweet by Walter J Lindner, German Ambassador to India, prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The image shows Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India, with employees of a petrol pump managed solely by women.(Twitter/@@AmbLindnerIndia)

A tweet by Walter J Lindner, German Ambassador to India, has sparked a chatter among people on Twitter. Lindner took to the micro-blogging site to share a post about a petrol pump in Delhi which is managed solely by women. His post has also prompted people to share appreciative comments.

“Have you heard about all-women petrol stations in Delhi? Well, here is maybe the one known to most - Bharat Petroleum @BPCLimited Shantipath run solely by women (22 in 3 shifts). Great talking to them! All so friendly, professional with warm smiles. Nothing women can’t do!” he tweeted. The post is complete with a few images of the employees of the said place.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Twitter, the post has already gathered nearly 800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Mr. Ambassador, you truly are one of a kind in your profession. Germany and India are quite lucky to have you serve. Best wishes to you!” wrote a Twitter user.

“This is true India which world needs to know. Thank you for showcasing it for us! Btw pleasant view of Red Ambassador driven by a Hon. Ambassador,” commented another. A few others too showcased their appreciation for the German Ambassador to India’s car that is visible in the pictures.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Walter J Lindner?

