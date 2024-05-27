Noel Goes Crazy dances to Calm Down during KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final in Chennai. Watch viral video
The video of the German influencer dancing to Calm Down during the SRH vs KKR IPL 2024 final in Chennai yesterday has clocked over 57 million views.
German influencer Noel Robinson is on a month-long trip to India and has been on a dance spree since his arrival. Be it on roads, in markets, at historical monuments, with strangers, police or alone - he just can’t stop dancing. Robinson, who danced to Rema and Selena Gomez’s viral song Calm Down on many occasions during his stay in India, grooved to the song again inside Chepauk Stadium in Chennai during the IPL 2024 final.
The TikTok sensation Noel Goes Crazy watched his first cricket match yesterday in Chennai. The match marked the culmination of IPL 2024, with KKR lifting the trophy for the third time. He also danced with KKR fans to the song Clam Down.
Robinson shared the dance video on Instagram with the caption, “Excited to experience my first cricket match ever!” He completed it with KKR’s anthem “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo”.
Watch the viral video here:
Robinson’s dance video has amassed over 57.8 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has received more than 3.1 million views and a plethora of comments.
Check out a few of them below:
“Wow bro,” commented an individual.
Another added, “Bro is everywhere,” referring to the virality of the dance video.
“One step, one song, one content,” said a third.
A fourth shared, “Haha. India is not for beginners.”
“Nice,” wrote a fifth.
Earlier, a video of Robinson dancing in Agra with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop went viral with millions of views on social media. The video shows the influencer in a maroon-coloured kurta, white pyjama and a cap dancing to the song Jind Kadh Ke by Kuldeep Manak. This video was shared by the TikTok sensation with the caption, “Felt like a prince! Vibing Infornt of the iconic Taj Mahal.”
