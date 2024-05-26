German influencer's dance video from Taj Mahal goes viral, people say 'Need to get him Aadhaar card'

Noel Robinson, a talented influencer hailing from Germany, has captivated the streets of India with his remarkable dancing prowess. Robinson frequently treats his audience to captivating videos of himself dancing to popular Hindi tunes. Whether he's grooving alongside children on the streets or showcasing his moves with dancing cop Amol Kamble, Robinson has undeniably endeared himself to countless social media users. His recent video, featuring him spinning outside the iconic Taj Mahal, quickly went viral soon after its posting. Snapshot of the influencer dancing outside the monument.

The clip showcases Robinson embracing the local culture, dressed in a maroon-coloured kurta. As he stands outside the Taj Mahal, he immerses himself in the song Jind Kadh Ke by Kuldeep Manak. The video also captures the interest of several onlookers, highlighting the cultural exchange that is taking place. (Also Read: Woman dances to Aditi Rao Hydari’s Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi. Watch viral video)

As he shared the video, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "Felt like a prince! Vibing Infornt of the iconic Taj Mahal."

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 3.5 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Women sing and dance inside Delhi metro, people want 'strict action' against them)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "You are looking very nice in that Indian dress."

A second added, "Bro, please come to South India, I want to meet you and dance with you."

"We need to get him an Aadhaar card," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "One of the happiest people on Instagram."

Many other people also took to the comments section and said that they loved his dance. Numerous others reacted to the viral clip using heart and fire emoticons.