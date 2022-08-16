German Shepherd thinks pet mom is in trouble, jumps into pool to save her. Watch

Dogs unconditionally love their pet parents. Every now and then we also see videos that show how pooches often try to help their humans. Just like this video which shows a German Shepherd trying to help its human after thinking that she is in trouble. There is a possibility that the video will melt your heart into a puddle.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Reddit. “Mom I’ll save you!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The wonderful clip shows a woman swimming in a pool. However, her dog think she is in trouble and without wasting any moment, the pooch jumps in to save her.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 21 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 15,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“My German Shepherd pulled me out of the tub like this one day. I was screaming at the cat (who jumped into the tub) and the dog thought I was screaming since someone made me take a bath. The dog was not happy. I was not happy. Pretty sure the cat thought it was hilarious,” shared a Reddit user. “Fear not, will save yooo!!” posted another. “How did we get so lucky to have dogs in our lives?” commented a third. “That is one of the most incredible things I've ever seen an animal do....the empathy and intelligence of that German Shepherd is amazing!” wrote a fourth.