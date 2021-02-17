Home / Trending / Get ready to 'rock and unroll’ with Redd the orangutan in this delightful clip
Get ready to 'rock and unroll’ with Redd the orangutan in this delightful clip

Smithsonian's National Zoo took to their official Instagram profile to share the delightful video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:48 PM IST
The image shows a 4-year-old Bornean orangutan named Redd.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)

In today’s edition of animal videos which may leave you with a huge smile on your face and simultaneously fill your heart with happiness, here is a video of a 4-year-old orangutan named Redd playing with a roll of paper.

Smithsonian's National Zoo took to their official Instagram profile to share the delightful video. “Who's ready to Rock n' (un)Roll?! Primate keepers recently gave our 4-year-old Bornean orangutan Redd a roll of brown butcher paper to unfurl for enrichment. The crinkling of the paper made for some pretty powerful percussion!” they wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the video and don’t forget to keep the sound on:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has already gathered nearly one lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people who couldn’t help but talk about the adorableness of the whole affair. A few could also relate the video to their everyday life situations.

“Everyone who ever tried to fold a fitted sheet,” joked an Instagram user. “Aww, he is so happy,” shared another. “Looks like me trying to wrap gifts but he seems to be avoiding the paper cuts,” shared a third. “How cute,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

