'Ghost' waiter scares child at Varanasi restaurant, viral video sparks outrage: 'Childhood trauma created successfully'

Dining out today goes beyond just food, with many restaurants experimenting with immersive themes and interactive concepts to attract customers. But one such experience in Varanasi has come under fire after a viral video showed a young child being left terrified by a staged “horror” act.

The video has racked up over 60 million views.(Instagram/@kankal_horror_restaurant_cafe)

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A clip from Kankal Horror Restaurant has sparked criticism online after a staff member dressed as a ghost was seen approaching diners to scare them. While some customers appeared to enjoy the act, one moment in particular has drawn sharp reactions.

In the video, shared on the eatery’s official Instagram page, a young boy is seen growing visibly uncomfortable as the costumed staff member moves closer to him. Within seconds, the child breaks down in tears and repeatedly pleads, “Please papa nahi,” clearly overwhelmed by fear. Despite his distress, the act continues, with no immediate intervention from the parents visible in the clip.

Take a look at the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} The video has racked up over 60 million views, with many criticising both the restaurant and the adults present for allowing the situation to escalate. Many users said the moment crossed a line from entertainment to distress. Some users also raised safety concerns, arguing that intense scare tactics could have serious consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has racked up over 60 million views, with many criticising both the restaurant and the adults present for allowing the situation to escalate. Many users said the moment crossed a line from entertainment to distress. Some users also raised safety concerns, arguing that intense scare tactics could have serious consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s not funny. That child is genuinely scared. Seeing him crying, begging ‘nahi papa… nahi papa’ broke my heart,” one user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s not funny. That child is genuinely scared. Seeing him crying, begging ‘nahi papa… nahi papa’ broke my heart,” one user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Childhood trauma created successfully,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Childhood trauma created successfully,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “People are so weird nowadays such a negative energy and you are taking kids to such places,” commented another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People are so weird nowadays such a negative energy and you are taking kids to such places,” commented another. {{/usCountry}}

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“the mom is shooting the poor guy,this is so ridiculous...if his dad is not helping now in this situation how will the child trust his parents later when he seriously needs them? Pathetic,” wrote one user.

“There is a very fine line between fun and non-consensual fun which may be traumatic for few children. No wonder if they lose trust in their parents forever,” said one user.

“Kids are here to eat and be happy...whats the point making them cry by frightening them. The ghost is unreal but the fear is real,” remarked one user.

Located in the Chetganj area, Kankal Horror Restaurant promotes itself as a horror-themed dining spot where staff dressed as ghosts and skeletons interact with guests. While the concept has gained traction on social media for its novelty, the latest video has triggered a discussion about boundaries in themed entertainment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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