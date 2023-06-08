Giant rubber duck returns to Hong Kong, this time with a friend

It has been a decade since the giant Rubber Duck made its appearance in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour. Created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman in 2007, the Rubber Duck went on a world tour before showing up in Hong Kong in 2013. Now, after 10 years, the giant yellow-coloured duck is back, and this time it is here with a companion!

Double ducks in Hong Kong.(Instagram/@AllRightsReserved)

Creative studio AllRightsReserved, which plans public art displays in Hong Kong, shared that the massive duck will be returning as Double Ducks. According to the Double Ducks website, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is assisting in displaying this significant public art. It will debut in Victoria Harbour on June 10. The 18m-tall ducks will be stationed near Tamar Park, Central, and Western District Promenade.

The Double Ducks website shared that Hofman was inspired by a world map and a rubber duck to create this art that he took on a world tour. The duck's journey began in the Netherlands in 2007, and after that, it visited twelve places on four continents before arriving in Hong Kong in 2013, where it became Hofman's most well-known show to date.

Take a look at the picture of the double ducks here:

This post was shared on May 25. Since being posted, it has been liked over 3100 times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "Welcome back and it’s double duck this time." A second added, "Super cute." "Excited for this," shared a third.

