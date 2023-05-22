Woman's stunning optical illusion art may leave you boggled

Artwork often captivates us in various forms. Some find joy in examining intricate details, while others admire paintings, sculptures, food art, and more. Recently, another piece of drawing has gone viral on social media. It shows a woman creating stunning optical illusion art. Optical illusion artwork. (Instagram/@Punam Art Academy,)

In a video shared by the Instagram page Punam Art Academy, you can see a saree-clad woman creating this amazing art. She begins to draw the lines on the ground and then slowly makes a wall through the chalk. Her final drawing looks like it there is a wall on the ground. Several passers-by look at her in amazement as she creates the drawing.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 15. Since being posted, it has been viewed over seven million times. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many were impressed by the woman's skills.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Amazing." A second added, "You are great ma'am." A third shared, "I have generally seen this type of art in foreign countries. First time I am seeing an Indian do this." A fourth expressed, "This is sheer talent." "Brilliant," posted a fifth.