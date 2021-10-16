Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Girl asks permission from airport security before running to aunt to hug her. Watch
trending

Girl asks permission from airport security before running to aunt to hug her. Watch

The sweet of the kid and her aunt has prompted people to post love-filled comments.
The image shows the girl talking at an airport security guard.(Twitter/@KaptanHindostan)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 11:26 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

An adorable video of a kid is now winning hearts on the Internet, The video showcasing the sweet gesture of the little one may leave you with a smile too.

Shared on Twitter, the caption of the video explains the incident shown in the video. “She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport,” it reads.

The video opens to show the girl, dressed in red floral dress, standing in front of the airport officials. She then asks their permission to go hug her aunt. Once then allow, she quickly run towards her aunt to give her a big hug before departure of her flight.

Though it is unclear when or where the video was captured, the wholesome clip is now winning people over.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 5.6 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated more than 60,000 likes. People posted varied reactions while reacting to the clip. A few also pointed that the place where the incident took place could be Hamad International Airport in Qatar.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Little people are so interesting,” posted another. “What a sweet and beautiful way to start the day,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

twitter video
