Home / Trending / Girl dances to Pushpa’s Saami Saami, adorable video makes people happy

Girl dances to Pushpa’s Saami Saami, adorable video makes people happy

trending
Published on Sep 15, 2022 08:31 AM IST

In this video that has been shared on Instagram a little girl can be seen dancing to Saami Saami from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

The girl is seen dancing to Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise.&nbsp;(Instagram/@dilipkpandey)
The girl is seen dancing to Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise. (Instagram/@dilipkpandey)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The song Saami Saami from the film Pushpa: The Rise featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has been a fan favourite since its release. The Internet is also filled with numerous videos showing people grooving to this peppy song. There is a latest inclusion to that list and shows an adorable girl dancing to the song.

The video is posted on Instagram by MLA Dilip K Pandey. “How cute is this. I do not know who this cute lil angel is, but she made my day already,” he wrote while posting the video. The clip shows the girl standing with a few other kids and dancing to the song. Her carefree performance may leave you smiling.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted 23 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many reacted with heart emoticons.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super dance,” posted another. “Aww, cutie pie rockstar,” expressed a third. “Cutie,” shared a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pushpa allu arjun viral video its viral viral dance + 4 more
pushpa allu arjun viral video its viral viral dance + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out