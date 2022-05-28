Girl graduates from NYU along with singer Taylor Swift. Video goes viral

Everyone remembers the day of their graduation as it is a really special moment when one receives their college degree in front of their family and friends. However, this girl had another reason that made her graduation ceremony all the more memorable. In a video posted on Instagram, she shared how she graduated along with singer Taylor Swift from the New York University (NYU). Grammy winner Taylor Swift was recently awarded an honorary doctorate in fine arts by NYU.

The video was posted by the Instagram account cybersecurity.girl on May 19 and it has got more than 11.4 million views so far, making it viral. “POV: You are graduating with Dr. Taylor Swift,” says the text on the video. In the video, the girl named Kiran is seen in her graduation robe and cap. She got the chance to see Taylor Swift who is also wearing the same graduation robe and cap as she is walking inside the Yankee Stadium where the ceremony was held.

“I cannot shut up about this, literally a dream come true,” says the caption of the video.

“You won this trend,” commented an Instagram user. “I would write in my resume “graduated with Taylor Swift”,” wrote another. “Imagine being so damn lucky,” said a third.

Singer, writer, director and producer, Taylor debuted in the music industry at the age of 15. Winning multiple titles ever since then, her recent album Folklore became the album of the year at the 2021 Grammys.

What are your thoughts about this girl who got the chance to graduate with Taylor Swift?