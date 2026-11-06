Noida markets deck up for Diwali as festive stalls draw shoppers

Noida: With Diwali just a couple of days away, temporary stalls and roadside carts selling diyas, decorative lights, home decor, and green firecrackers have sprung up across Noida. On Thursday, HT visited the Sector 18 market and the Noida Haat to see how the city has changed ahead of the festival. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On Thursday, HT visited the Sector 18 market and the Noida Haat to see how the city has changed ahead of the festival.

At Noida Haat, the Diwali Utsav, held from October 24 to November 9, features stalls selling handloom items, handicrafts, handmade jewellery, food items and other festive accessories. However, footfall remained relatively low, with only a few shoppers browsing the stalls.

Anurag Gupta, a local resident, said she had largely completed her Diwali shopping list. “This market is affordable, and I come here because it’s within walking distance of my home. I was here to pick up a few sarees for my domestic workers. Diwali is also a festival of giving,” she said.

Among the distinctive products on display were glass-beaded candle stands and what vendors described as “Indian dream catchers”. The vendors said that the products are sourced from Delhi’s Paharganj and handmade by women.

Shweta, a Noida resident and a regular visitor to the market, came with her mother-in-law to buy flowers for decorations and large pots for her plants.

“It’s the same stuff every year, nothing unique, but it’s better to buy from local vendors. Not only is it cheaper, but it also helps the vendors,” she said, carrying bags of shopping.

Several vendors had come from Delhi to participate in the festival. Asma (single name) was selling Indian suits she designed. She said it was her first time participating in the event and was a little unhappy with the sales. “It’s my first time here; this is my collection,” Asma said, pointing at her stall.

“I designed all these myself, which is why they are a little high-end. I was hoping to make more sales, but maybe this market needs more advertising, like the Delhi Haat,” she said.

In Sector 18 market, vendors had set up stalls selling festive decorations, lights and rangoli colours made from dried flowers. Many vendors had travelled from outside Noida, including parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, to sell their products. While some had set up temporary stalls, others moved through the market carrying their goods and approaching shoppers. Bargaining over prices was a common sight.

The availability of fireworks appeared limited. Jyoti, a vendor from Bihar selling Diwali decorations, said only a few sellers were offering smaller fireworks.

“You can see a few vendors selling small green firecrackers, such as ‘aloo bombs’ and ‘phuljhadis’. But if you want rockets, you won’t find them here this year. Many firework vendors were also driven away by the police,” she said.

At another stall, a shopkeeper was selling products he claimed were green firecrackers, including toy guns that produced loud sounds and small crackers that exploded when thrown on the ground. Asked whether they were permitted, the shopkeeper said, “These are all green crackers. We are only selling crackers that are allowed,” but declined to identify himself. The stall was among only two selling firecrackers that HT spotted in the market.

Across Noida, festive preparations were also visible beyond the markets, with homes across neighbourhoods illuminated with colourful Diwali lights as residents put up decorations ahead of the festival.