Girl uses sign language to tell dad whenever she hears music. Watch cute video

In wholesome content that would definitely lift your spirits, a little girl uses sign language to tell her hearing-impaired father whenever she hears music. The video of the man and his daughter was posted on Instagram and it is heart-warming to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account oursignedworld three days ago. It has received more than 7.76 lakh views so far. “I’m deaf and my hearing daughter is always telling me when she hears music!” says a text insert on the video. The man and his daughter are in Disneyland when the toddler, who is sitting inside a stroller, uses sign language to say ‘music’ to her father. When the man asks in sign language “where”, the girl points towards the direction where music is being performed. The man then asks his daughter if the music sounds beautiful and also makes the sign of blowing an air trumpet.

“Our Disney pass is all blacked out for the summer! I don’t want to go in the summer because it’s so hot anyways but I’ll definitely miss it the next three months,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“I love that she’ll always tell you,” commented an Instagram user. “Music is one of my absolute favourite signs,” posted another. “Omg this made me tear up. That is so incredibly special,” said a third. “That is so sweet!” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?