trending

Girl with cerebral palsy enjoys rollercoaster ride along with dad. Watch

The video of the girl with cerebral palsy enjoying a rollercoaster ride with her dad will melt your heart. 
A screengrab of the video of a girl with cerebral palsy enjoying a roller coaster ride with her dad.(goodnews_movement/Instagram)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 06:34 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Life is all about enjoying the little moments and being grateful for what you have. One cannot take anything for granted and it is important to enjoy life to the fullest. Like this video of a girl, who has cerebral palsy, but that doesn’t stop her from enjoying some awesome adventures like riding on a rollercoaster. The video of the girl was posted by Good News Movement one day ago. The spirit of the girl will definitely evoke a feeling of warmth in your heart and leave you smiling.

The video has received over 3.7 million views already. In the video, the girl named Abby is seen riding a rollercoaster while holding on to her father. “In case you needed some joy, this is our thrill seeker Abby” says the text on the video.

“Abby, who has cerebral palsy, isn’t able to walk or talk. That doesn’t stop her from enjoying some awesome adventures and enjoying life to its fullest!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video got numerous comments with people loving the spirit of the girl and the bond between father and daughter.

“That is beautiful and my soul needed that!” commented an Instagram user. Another said, “Her smile is everything! And the way her dad looks at her.” “I love how dad is so in love with his baby girl!” commented a third. Another individual commented, “And Kudos to her mom for going thru the ride facing backwards!”

The video was originally posted by Michelle Mcnamara on her personal Instagram account on February 20. She has over 14,000 followers on her Instagram account and she is a millennial mom, a disability advocate and a nurse according to her bio.

What do you think about this heart-warming video?

 

