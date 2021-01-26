Witnessing an aurora, also known as northern lights or southern lights, is a fortunate occurrence. Since this natural light display predominantly occurs in high-latitude regions, many worldwide do not get the chance to see this majestic spectacle of nature. Often, people have to travel far distances in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the polar lights.

If you're someone who often wonders if and when they'll get the opportunity to see an aurora, then this post shared by NASA may seem tailor-made for you. The picture shows something even more unique than a sky filled with polar lights. It shows what an aurora looks like from space. So until you get a chance to see the polar lights in real life, let your eyes feast on this wondrous view.

NASA shared this image on its official Instagram account on January 26. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, "Glowing with the flow. The @ISS was orbiting about 263 miles above Romania when this photograph was snapped of the city lights of Sweden and Finland with an aurora above the Earth's horizon. The dark area in between the two Scandinavian nations is the Baltic Sea".

The text further states, "Did you know? Ancient Assyrian stone tablets represent the oldest known reports of auroras, dating to more than 2,500 years ago. The descriptions, written in cuneiform, were found on three stone tablets, dating from 655 B.C. to 679 B.C".

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this stunning snapshot has accumulated over one million likes and also amassed many comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Fantastic".

Another individual wrote, "It's gorgeous". “That alone is the best view anyone can experience,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this share?