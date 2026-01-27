‘Go back to India’: Video of Republic Day celebration in Australia sparks debate

A video that is going viral online shows Indians celebrating Republic Day in Australia. The video, first posted on Instagram, shows Indians out on the streets of an Australian city. Some people were beating dhols, others were seen dressed in traditional wear, and still others were seen waving the tricolour.

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. The day was marked with the annual Republic Day parade in Delhi, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu and centred on the theme ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’. Smaller parades and flag hoisting ceremonies also took place across the country on January 26 to showcase India’s cultural heritage and diversity.

A video of Indians celebrating Republic Day in Australia has drawn mixed reactions on social media. While some praised the Indian diaspora for staying connected to their roots, other social media users said that such displays of patriotism looked unseemly abroad.

The video divided opinions on Instagram. It was later reposted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where many claimed that NRIs should not be celebrating Republic Day abroad.

What the internet had to say “Kindly show your patriotism in India. You need to know that on 26th Jan it's Australia Day too and what you're doing will raise concerns among locals,” read one top comment on Instagram.

“Go back to India if you love it so much. Today is Australia Day,” another commenter said.

“Celebrating Indian republic day on Australia Day on Australian SOIL is just WILD!” a user added.

“Why must we disturb a peaceful morning with deafening noise just to announce that it’s India’s Republic Day?” a person questioned, adding: “Patriotism should inspire pride, not pollution. Respect for the nation should also mean respect for people, peace, and public spaces.”

The video drew similar criticism on X.

“I am pretty sure they never celebrated Republic Day in their life while staying in India,” one X user opined.

“Why do they even do this? Even middle schoolers can tell you this is stupidity in a foreign land,” another said.

“You people escaped Indian poverty and now you are ungrateful to everything that Australia gives you. You don’t belong here,” an X user said.