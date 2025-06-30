'Go back to Third World': Texas Congressman's racist remark at Zohran Mamdani for eating rice with hands

A Texas Congressman shared a controversial racist remark against Indian-origin New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani after a video showing him eating rice with his hands surfaced online. Congressman Brandon Gill attacked Zohran Mamdani labelling him uncivilised for eating with his hands. (X/@RepBrandonGill)

Congressman Brandon Gill reshared the video and wrote: “Civilized people in America don’t eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World.”

However, social media users quickly called out the irony in his post as Gill is married to an Indian-origin woman, Danielle D’Souza, the daughter of right-wing commentator Dinesh D’Souza.

Others shared pictures of US President Donald Trump eating pizza with his hands, slamming Gill's racist comments.

Take a look at his post here:

This is not the first time Gill, a Republican Congressman from Texas’s 26th District, has faced online backlash for his racially charged comments. Earlier this month, he shared two pictures of Los Angeles, blaming mass migration for making America “unrecognisable”.

While one photo showed blonde beach-goers in the 1960s, the other was a man holding a Mexican flag during the Los Angeles riots.

The Zohran Mamdani video

The clip was from an online interview where Mamdani was seen eating biryani with his hands and answering questions about his politics.

“Zohran says his worldview is inspired by the 3rd world while eating rice with his hands,” the caption of the clip shared by End Wokeness, a conservative right-wing account on X read.

Ironically, Mamdani was answering a question about taboos in American politics. '"The holy grail of taboos in American politics, which include socialism, Islam and Palestine. You are really going for the trifecta. Tell me why Palestine is part of your politics?" Mamdani was asked.

He replied, “When you grow up in the Third World, you have a very different understanding of the Palestinian struggle.” Mamdani was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda and moved to New York City with his family at the age of 7.