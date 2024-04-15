Gold and silver pani puri from Bengaluru goes viral, people call it 'absolutely unnecessary'

Pani puri is one of those street foods that is not only loved in India but also around the world. The combination of spicy plus sweet water along with boiled potatoes or chickpea is an absolute delight and makes for a delicious snack. While this is a crowd-pleaser any day, would you ever try a “gold and silver” pani puri? Sounds a bit offbeat, right? Recently, a food vendor from Bengaluru was seen serving this creation, and it went viral on social media. Snapshot of ‘gold and silver’ pani puri. (Instagram/@KhushbuParmar)

The video of this unusual pani puri was shared on Instagram by Khushbu Parmar. It shows fried puris kept on top of a gold-coloured tray and glasses. He then fills the puris with dry fruits and honey. For the water, he adds in thandai and then finally puts sheets of edible gold and silver on the puris. (Also Read: Kadhi meets pani puri in this latest food experiment. Watch)

As Parmar shared the video, in the caption of the post, she wrote, "Actually love the taste, it's obviously a sweet dish; the fried poori and other ingredients tastes so great together. If you have a sweet tooth, you gonna love it."

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to three million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: US chef makes pani puri from scratch. Video shows if it sizzles or fizzles)

An individual wrote, "The original taste of pani puri won't be there."

A second commented, "Crispy version of thandai. Why called it pani puri?"

"Absolutely unnecessary things on this Earth," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Why have you turned a spicy food into sweet? What was the need?"

"I can experiment with other things, but never with my pani puri," said a fifth.