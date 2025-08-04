Gold Boeing jet turns heads in LA. Tricolour sparks buzz about mystery Indian owner

A video of a gold, blue and white-liveried Boeing jet at Los Angeles International Airport has gone viral online, sparking speculation about its owner. The video was shared on Instagram by a popular aviation account @ingaviation that tracks and photographs airplanes in Los Angeles. A video of a Boeing at Los Angeles has sparked intense speculation online (Instagram/@ingaviation)

“I’ve never seen this plane at LAX. Does anyone know what airline this is?” the account asked, sharing a video that shows the Boeing airplane parked inside the airport. The gold and white-liveried jet had an Indian tricolour painted on its side, confirming that it belongs to an Indian.

Take a look at the video below:

Who owns the Boeing?

The video has gone viral with over 6 million views on Instagram.

Aviation enthusiasts in the comments section identified the jet as a Boeing 737 MAX 9. Many speculated that it belongs to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who, according to a Times of India report, added a Boeing 737 MAX 9 to his fleet in 2024.

The video shows only the front of the aircraft and there is no official confirmation whether it is indeed Mukesh Ambani’s. That has not stopped the internet from speculating about its ownership, as is clear from the comments section of the video.

“Private plane belongs to Mr. Mukesh D. Ambani of Reliance Industries,” read one comment.

Another called it the “Reliance Industries MAX 9 BBJ”.

“It’s Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s plane,” an Instagram user said. “VT-AKV. Owner - Mukesh Ambani. Reliance Industries Ltd. India. My great India,” another added.

According to the Times of India report, the Boeing 737 MAX 9 is worth a whopping ₹1,000 crore. It is one of the most expensive private jets in India. Pictures published by the outlet show a gold, white and blue-liveried jet with a tricolour painted on its side and the Reliance logo on the tail.