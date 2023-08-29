‘Gold Standard’: Amul on Neeraj Chopra’s historic World Athletics Championships gold

Neeraj Chopra clinched gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest during the men’s javelin throw final event. This is the first time an Indian has achieved this feat, and the people are understandably over the moon. Dairy brand Amul, too, joined the celebrations with an illustration.

Amul’s creative on Neeraj Chopra’s historic win at the World Athletics Championships. (Instagram/@amul_india)

“#Amul Topical: Neeraj Chopra wins India’s first-ever gold at the World Athletics Championships!” wrote the dairy brand while sharing an illustration on Instagram.

The image features Neeraj Chopra standing tall, wearing a medal, and holding up the Indian flag in celebration. The iconic Amul girl can also be seen holding a javelin in one hand and a slice of bread in the other. “Javelwin! Gold Standard,” wrote Amul in their illustration.

Take a look at Amul’s illustration of Neeraj Chopra here:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has accumulated close to 54,000 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this illustration:

“We Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra! Thanks!” posted an individual.

Another added, “At times, it still feels there are artists in @amul_india’s marketing team who hand paint these posters; just like in the good old days.”

“I was waiting for this, and again the Amul team nailed it with their creation,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Incredible,” while a fifth commented, “Bravo.”

Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships

The World Athletics Championships is held every two years by World Athletics. It is one of the most important athletic events, along with the Olympics.

At the most recent Championships, Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion in javelin throw, took home the gold medal with a remarkable distance of 88.17 meters on his second attempt.

His Pakistani counterpart, Arshad Nadeem, secured second place with a distance of 87.82 meters, while Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic secured the bronze.

