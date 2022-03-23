Golden Retriever dog and cute baby are best friends. Watch

For people with pets, it is something to look forward to when their pets and their kids bond with each other. The pet parent instincts and regular parent instincts come into play at the same time and people are often anxious about how their pets will take to their babies and vice versa. This video, shared on Instagram, shows what happens when the two cuties become friends with each other.

It opens to show how a baby and a dog are always very happy to be around each other and simply cannot spend even a moment apart. The video is filled with several such sweet moments of bonding between the two.

The video that shows this beautiful bond between the Golden Retriever dog and the cute little baby has been shared with a caption that reads, “He’s the best pawtector!”

The dog and the baby even have an Instagram page dedicated to them named The Golden Brothers. The bio of this page hilariously reads, “We are Billy the skin baby and Fred the fur baby. Follow along to see the naughty things we get up to.” The page also has more than 5,000 followers as of now. And with their sweet adventures, they are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Watch the video of the cute baby and the doggo below:

The video was posted on Instagram about 18 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the cute bond between the dog and the baby. It has also received more than 2.7 lakh views.

An Instagram user wrote, “The most precious best friend each other will ever have.” “Both smiling together,” posted another. A third shared, “Awwww.” Many others took to the comments section in order to flood it with heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this cute video involving the dog and the baby?