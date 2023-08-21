Golden Retriever dog chews groom’s passport days before wedding in Italy

Donato Frattaroli, a Boston resident, is facing a major problem just days before his wedding in Italy. His Golden Retriever, Chickie, who is only a year and a half old, has inadvertently caused a serious problem by chewing his passport. This has left him and his fiancé scrambling to find a solution before their big day on August 31, reports WCVB.

A Boston couple’s wedding ceremony is in jeopardy after their Golden Retriever dog chewed up the groom’s passport two weeks before the wedding in Italy. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Helena Lopes)

After filling out their marriage forms at city hall, the couple returned home only to discover that their mischievous dog had chewed through several pages of Frattoroli’s passport.

The couple has contacted local officials for assistance in obtaining a replacement for the passport before their wedding day.

“I’m just a little stressed. Luckily, Congressman (Stephen) Lynch’s office and Sen. (Ed) Markey’s office have been super responsive. They’ve been in touch, at least with me and the State Department, to try to expedite things and get a new passport. Keep my fingers crossed and, hopefully, everything will work itself out,” Frattaroli told WCVB.

Frattaroli has even made arrangements if he cannot obtain a passport before his flight. He has decided to stay home while his fiancé and wedding guests go to Italy without him. And if he cannot secure a passport in time for the wedding, he plans to meet the wedding party upon their return to the US.

