Golden Retriever dog gets tricked after wanting to go to amusement park. Watch

This video of a Golden Retriever dog that has recently been shared on Instagram has been going viral for the cutest reasons. The video opens to show how the pooch had apparently requested its human to go to the amusement park as it will get to enjoy some rain dance over there. But turns out the little munchkin got tricked into taking a shower at home. The video has been shared on the page that is dedicated to the Golden Retriever dog named Coco. This page has over 21,500 followers on it. And all of these people look forward to daily updates on part of this adorable dog, in the form of photos and videos.

“Rain dance,” reads the caption that was shared along with this adorable video of the Golden Retriever dog. It was shared along with the emoji of a surprised face. And there is a good chance that you will find this video entirely amusing and laugh out loud at the poor dog getting tricked by its human.

Watch it here:

The video has been shared on August 25 and has received over 43,000 likes on it for now.

“Awww,” commented an Instagram user. “Hahahaha cute,” shared another. “Budget issue,” posted a third. “Oh God, Coco,” commented a fourth, followed by emojis of laughing faces with tears in their eyes.