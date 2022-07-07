Golden retriever dog refuses to come out of pool to fetch ball. Watch cute video

It is always fun to watch videos of dogs being their adorable self. People love to spoil their dogs with lots of luxuries and sometimes their dogs turn so lazy that it’s hilarious to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a golden retriever being so lazy that it doesn’t want to come out of a swimming pool to fetch a ball. The video is adorable and may make you laugh out loud.

The video was posted on the Instagram page hudsonbegood that belongs to a golden retriever dog named Hudson. “When your ancestor were professional retrievers, but you can’t decide if you or mom should get the ball,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the golden retriever inside the swimming pool staring at the ball. The ball is lying close to the dog but he doesn’t want to come out of the water to fetch it. “Obviously mom should retrieve it for me,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted one day ago and it has received more than 42,000 views so far. It has also received more than 4,400 likes and got various comments.

“Please get it for him,” commented an Instagram user. “He’s a millennial,” wrote another along with laughing emojis. “Not even a question. Where the heck is your mother?” said a third. “Only comfort and luxury for Hudson. Definitely no hard work,” posted another individual.