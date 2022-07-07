Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Golden retriever dog refuses to come out of pool to fetch ball. Watch cute video
trending

Golden retriever dog refuses to come out of pool to fetch ball. Watch cute video

The golden retriever dog refused to come out of the swimming pool to fetch a ball and it's cute yet hilarious to watch. 
The golden retriever dog refused to come out of a pool to fetch a ball. (hudsonbegood/Instagram)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 08:40 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

It is always fun to watch videos of dogs being their adorable self. People love to spoil their dogs with lots of luxuries and sometimes their dogs turn so lazy that it’s hilarious to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a golden retriever being so lazy that it doesn’t want to come out of a swimming pool to fetch a ball. The video is adorable and may make you laugh out loud.

The video was posted on the Instagram page hudsonbegood that belongs to a golden retriever dog named Hudson. “When your ancestor were professional retrievers, but you can’t decide if you or mom should get the ball,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the golden retriever inside the swimming pool staring at the ball. The ball is lying close to the dog but he doesn’t want to come out of the water to fetch it. “Obviously mom should retrieve it for me,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

The video was posted one day ago and it has received more than 42,000 views so far. It has also received more than 4,400 likes and got various comments.

“Please get it for him,” commented an Instagram user. “He’s a millennial,” wrote another along with laughing emojis. “Not even a question. Where the heck is your mother?” said a third. “Only comfort and luxury for Hudson. Definitely no hard work,” posted another individual.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP