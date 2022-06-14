Golden Retriever dog swims in pool with human. Watch its underwater footage

If you are someone who scrolls through social media feeds after a tiring day at work, then this dog’s video may just lift your spirits. Shared on Instagram, the video showcases a Golden Retriever dog swimming inside a pool. It is winning people’s hearts online and may also have the same effect on you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page named Lady the Golden Retriever a few hours ago. “Come watch underwater footage of my dog swimming,” reads a text insert on the video. The clip shows the underwater angle of the Golden Retriever swimming with its legs and it’s amazing to watch. “Serotonin boost you didn’t know you needed,” reads the caption posted alongside the video on Instagram with hashtags #goprodog and #underwaterlife.

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted, the clip has amassed more than 11,800 likes and over 98,000 views. The share has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

“The way her little toes spread when she kicks,” commented an individual. “You’re right, I didn’t know I needed this until now,” expressed another. “The songs you choose, love them!!! Love Lady,” posted a third.

The video has even received comments from several pages dedicated to dogs.

“Thanks! I needed that,” reads a comment. “She loves swimming!” commented another. “This is awesome,” posted a third. “So cool,” shared a fourth.

The page that posted the video is dedicated to Lady, the Golden Retriever, and it has more than 2.39 lakh followers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of the fantastic swimming skills that this dog possesses?