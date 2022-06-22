Golden Retriever doggo 'hears' this when dad says not to grab his socks. Watch

Almost everyone online is aware of how utterly lovely and cute Golden Retriever dogs can be. And that is essentially the reason why videos of these furry Golden Retrievers executing what they believe should be done - always end up going viral. That is exactly what is depicted in this one Instagram video, in which a Golden Retriever doggo randomly chooses to take its father's socks every single time.

There's a fair probability that this video will make you frequently go ‘aww,’ in addition to making you laugh aloud. The cute little munchkin is seen in the opening of the video staring directly into the camera while holding a pair of socks in its mouth. It is clear from the dog's attitude that it is just unable to comprehend why doing this might be considered to be improper.

The video narrates the fact that its dad has told it to not do this several times but the dog simply can't comprehend why it is being asked not to do so. The audio that has been used in this dog video is remixed version of the song called About Damn Time by Lizzo.

Watch the dog video here:

Since this video was shared on Instagram on June 8, it has received above 2.75 lakh likes on it. It has also received various adorable comments. A lot of people have taken to the comments section in order to tag their friends and loved ones in order to show them this adorable video that a lot of them also found relatable.

The Instagram page dedicated to this dog named Benson or Benny has over 38,500 dedicated followers.

What do you think of what this Golden Retriever dog ‘hears’ instead of instructions?