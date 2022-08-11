Video of Golden Retriever dogs playing in puddles is relaxing to watch

If you are looking for an animal video to relax your mind and uplift your mood after a hectic work day, here's a clip that the doctor may have ordered. It features two Golden Retriever dogs playing in the puddles. The video captioned "Serotonin boost. This is also a good reminder to let your dogs be dogs!" is bound to offer you a leisurely relaxation from the stresses of life.

The clip was posted on Instagram by a page dedicated to the Golden Retriever dogs, Xena and Finn. The page describes them as siblings and has 2.3 lakh followers on the video and photo sharing platform who await their daily routines.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, "Puddles and pitter-patter ASMR." It shows two Golden Retriever dog siblings, Xena and Finn, playing in the puddles, and the pitter-patter is a sure-shot serotonin boost. You should watch the video while keeping the volume up.

Watch the relaxing video featuring Golden Retriever dogs, Xena and Finn, right here:

The video shared two days ago has received nearly 79,000 views and more than 10,000 likes. The share has also received hundreds of comments from people who enjoyed watching the video.

On Instagram, a page dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog, Scout posted, "Haha! So good for the skin!!" Another dedicated to Sterling Newton, a Golden Retriever, wrote, "Nothing better." "Wow, Xena is having a Blast!! Never seen her run so fast!!" commented a third dedicated to a Golden Retriever Odin Falkor with several emoticons. "Serotonin boosted! Nothing I love more than seeing dogs be dogs," posted a fourth dedicated to Black Pitbull named Akira.

"Oh what a JOY It is to watch these 2 sweeties having soooo much FUN," shared an individual. "Peaceful sounds!!! So true, let it be," wrote another with several emoticons.

"Our retriever hated moving water, wouldn't go near it but show her a puddle she would be in there for hours if she could. Just like Finn, enjoying the best life, then when she was dragged out she would get the zoomies like Xena and lie back down in the puddle," commented a third.