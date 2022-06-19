Golden retriever prefers its human’s lap to playing with other dogs. Watch

The world saw a drastic change due to the Covid pandemic that forced people to stay at home for a long time. There was a change in lifestyle as people had to remain indoors which not only affected them but their dogs too. Like this video that was posted on Instagram that shows a dog that prefers isolation instead of playing with other dogs. The video may make you go aww as it is so adorable to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram account champgoldenpup four days ago. It has received more than 80,000 views so far. “Tell me you’re a Covid dog without telling me,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows dogs barking and playing with each other whereas a golden retriever named Champ is sitting on the lap of its human.

“6 feet away please,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has also received more than 5,300 likes and prompted netizens to post several comments.

“And attached at mama’s hip,” commented an Instagram user along with a laughing emoji. “Omg this is so precious,” wrote another. “He is like, these puppies are crazy. I would rather be working on my eye roll,” said a third. “That’s my absolute favourite thing to do, my fren!” reads another comment by a dog account.

The dog Champ was born on October 30, 2019, according to its Instagram bio. It lives in Santa Barbara in California and has more than 52,000 Instagram followers.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?