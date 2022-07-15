Home / Trending / Golden retriever pup turns ‘pawlice’ to maintain ‘paw and order’. Watch
trending

Golden retriever pup turns ‘pawlice’ to maintain ‘paw and order’. Watch

The video of the golden retriever pup turning into ‘pawlice’ to maintain ‘paw and order’ was posted on Instagram.
The image shows the very cute golden retriever pup(Instagram/@sundaythegoldenretriever)
The image shows the very cute golden retriever pup(Instagram/@sundaythegoldenretriever)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 08:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Golden retrievers are super sweet and probably that is the reason, the videos showing them almost never fail to win people’s hearts. There is now a latest addition to that list and this video shows a cute dog turning into ‘pawlice’ to maintain ‘paw and order’. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww – that to repeatedly.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Sunday. “PAW & ORDER at its finest. Not your ordinary Pawlice Pup. Call K-911 to report stolen treats, unruly barking, sneaky squirrels and dog park misconduct,” reads the video posted along with the cute video.

We won’t give away the fun by sharing what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various kinds of love-filled comments. A few pet parents, managing the account of their fur babies, also replied imagining what their cute pets may think of the video.

“I have an emergency,” wrote a pet parent. “Omg I’m dying with this upgrade,” shared another. “I'm committing a crime just so you can lock me up,” commented an Instagram user. “Love it,” expressed another.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog.
instagram dog.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out