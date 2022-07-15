Golden retriever pup turns ‘pawlice’ to maintain ‘paw and order’. Watch

Golden retrievers are super sweet and probably that is the reason, the videos showing them almost never fail to win people’s hearts. There is now a latest addition to that list and this video shows a cute dog turning into ‘pawlice’ to maintain ‘paw and order’. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww – that to repeatedly.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Sunday. “PAW & ORDER at its finest. Not your ordinary Pawlice Pup. Call K-911 to report stolen treats, unruly barking, sneaky squirrels and dog park misconduct,” reads the video posted along with the cute video.

We won’t give away the fun by sharing what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various kinds of love-filled comments. A few pet parents, managing the account of their fur babies, also replied imagining what their cute pets may think of the video.

“I have an emergency,” wrote a pet parent. “Omg I’m dying with this upgrade,” shared another. “I'm committing a crime just so you can lock me up,” commented an Instagram user. “Love it,” expressed another.