Golden Retriever's ways of enjoying his time at the pool impress people. Watch

Dog videos are cute. Probably that is the reason the videos showing different pooches never fail to win people’s hearts. There is a latest inclusion to that list. This video shows what a very adorable Golden Retriever does while at a pool.

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Goldie Swag Golden Retrievers and is dedicated to a few dog siblings. The clip is posted with a caption that reads, “Henny is a special water doggo. A little sad pool season is coming to an end but that means more river fun now!!”

The video opens to show the dog sitting by the pool and then entering it with a toy in its mouth to play all by himself. The clip also shows the pooch holding up the entry line to the pool with its siblings waiting behind him.

Take a look at the video to see what else it shows:

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 7,100 views and close to 850 likes. The video has prompted people to post various reactions.

“You are so cute peaking over the pool,” posted an Instagram user. “Dock diving with a little extra pizazz, I’m into it,” commented another. “The boop and fetch,” expressed a third. “Silly Henny. That solo dock dive was amazing though!,” wrote a fourth.