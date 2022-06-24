Golden Retriever wants pet dad to stop working and play with her, video shows what she does

From jumping on you while you are quietly sitting to stealing things to entice chasing - dogs have got it all to seek your attention. And a video of a dog doing adorably cute things to seek her human's attention while he is working is doing the rounds on social media. Shared on Instagram, the clip is winning the hearts of the netizens and may win yours too.

A page dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Lady shared the video on Instagram. "Which one is your favourite? Do you have a co-worker like her?" reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with hashtags #coworker and #workfromhomelife. The video shows a dog named Lady grabbing her human's attention while he is working by resting her chin on his shoulder, dropping her toy, and booping. The text insert on the video reads, "Things my co-worker does to get my attention when holding the toy doesn't work."

Watch the adorably cute dog here:

Since being posted two days ago, the video has received 1.44 lakh views and more than 16,200 likes. People also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Tell me your dog is clingy without telling me she is clingy," commented an individual. "Dad should quit his job," posted another. "That's a hekking cute co-worker," shared an Instagram user. "Leave the work! How could you not give Lady attention? She's so adorable," commented a fourth.

The video has also received several comments from Instagram pages dedicated to dogs.

"Who needs a job when you have this priceless gem. Just be a dog dad! It's an impawtant job," read a comment from a page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Scout. "The totem pole," commented another with laughing emoticons. "The co-worker who's always looking for attention," shared a third. "The Boop Boop should work every time," expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this adorably cute video?