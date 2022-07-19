Golden Retrievers stealing their human's 'hats' will make you laugh out loud

There is no dearth of videos online that showcase how much dogs love stealing random things from the house. From flip-flops to socks, they love it all. Case in point, this video shared on Instagram that shows two dogs stealing 'hats' of their human. The video has sparked laughter, and there is a possibility that it may make you giggle from ear to ear.

The video was posted by an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Sterling Newton. "10 months of hat thievery," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with a laughing emoticon and several hashtags, including #goldenretrievers and #dogbrothers. The video shows two dogs named Sterling Newton and Colin Newton stealing their human's 'hats' every month and running away.

Watch the adorable video below:

The video, since being shared about 21 hours ago, has accumulated more than 67,200 views, and the share has also racked up over 8,200 likes. The clip has also prompted people to post varied comments.

"Wait for me I got little legs," read a comment posted from an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. "Oh my gosh this melts our hearts," posted another with several emoticons. "This is so cute!" expressed a third Insta page dedicated to a doggo named Roswell. "So cute, love these two boys," shared an individual with heart emoticons. "Haha all those steals they look so proud doing it," wrote another. "Love them, so cute," commented a third.