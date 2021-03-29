Home / Trending / Goofy squirrel to sleepy kitty: This video of animals is a laugh riot
From being cuddly to acting all silly, the animals are bound to melt your heart into a puddle.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 11:15 AM IST
The images show the adorable animals having fun.

Several videos on the Internet showcases the silly side of the members of the animal kingdom. And most of the times, the videos can leave one laughing and gushing simultaneously. This video, featuring several animals, of all sizes is a precious addition to that category. After watching the video, you’ll find it hard to stop giggling.

The video, which is a montage of several small clips, shows some animals showing their silly sides. From being cuddly to acting all silly, the animals are bound to melt your heart into a puddle.

The video starts with the clip of a squirrel doing some quick stretching before scurrying away. The clip then goes on to show a donkey cuddling with a human in the most adorable way. The video also shows a super sleepy cat finding it hard to keep its eyes open and an adult doggo getting a puppy sibling as a gift.

Check out the whole video and be prepared to say aww multiple times:

Did these pets steal your heart too?

pets
