Google CEO Sundar Pichai cheers AI rival Meta after Llama 4 launch: 'Never a dull day'

After Meta unveiled its new Llama AI models, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a tweet with an unexpected congratulatory message for the team. Meta introduced three AI models: Llama 4 Maverick, Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Behemoth but only two are currently available. The newest AI models are being seen by many as direct competition to Google's own AI offerings. Google CEO Sundar Pichai penned a message on X to congratulate the Meta AI team.(AP)

Meta has claimed that its Llama 4 Maverick model beats Gemini 2.0 Flash in coding, reasoning, long context handling, and image benchmarks. Meanwhile, the lighter Llama 4 Scout reportedly outperforms Gemini 2.0 Flash Lite.

Despite this, Pichai penned a message for the Meta team and congratulated them on their newest launch. “Never a dull day in the AI world! Congrats to the Llama 4 team, Onwards!” he wrote.

Ahmad Al-Dale, the head of generative AI at Meta, responded to the Pichai's post and remarked, "Thanks Sundar! We don’t like dull days here thanks!

While launching the new Llama 4 model, Meta CEO shared the tech company's vision for AI. “Our goal is to build the world's leading ai, open source it, and make it universally accessible so that everyone in the world benefits. and i've said for a while that i think that open source ai is going to become the leading models, and with a lot with llama 4 this is starting to happen," he said in a video message.

Meta's latest suite of AI models will now power the company's AI assistant on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. The third available model Behemoth is currently in training.

Earlier, Pichai had also congratulated Elon Musk on the launch of Grok-3 AI model."Congrats on the progress! Look forward to trying it out," he wrote on the post by Musk. The X owner had also claimed that Grok 3 surpasses several leading AI models, including Google's Gemini 2 Pro.

