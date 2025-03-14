Sundar Pichai's Holi post stuns all: Google boss shares incredible photos by fans

As Holi 2025 paints the world in bright hues, Google CEO Sundar Pichai joined in the celebrations with a heartfelt social media post. Taking to Instagram, Pichai shared a collection of striking images capturing the festival’s vibrancy, leaving the internet in awe. His post, featuring photos taken by Google Pixel users, quickly gained traction online. Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared photos captured by fans on Google Pixel.(Instagram/@SundarPichai)

“Wishing everyone a very happy and colorful Holi. These #TeamPixel photos capture the vibrant Holi celebrations in India - plus a special Super G!” Pichai wrote in his caption.

The tech leader shared three eye-catching images. The first displayed packets of colourful powders, a staple of Holi festivities. The second photo showcased people drenched in bright hues as they played Holi, embodying the festival’s spirit of joy and togetherness. The final image featured an artistic rendition of Google’s iconic “G,” created using a mix of Holi colours in an aesthetically pleasing arrangement.

Take a look at the post:

Apple boss shares ‘beautiful and vibrant’ Holi pic

Social media is flooded with stunning visuals showcasing how people embrace this vibrant festival. Apple CEO Tim Cook extended his Holi wishes with a stunning image shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“Happy Holi to all those celebrating! May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari’s beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo,” Cook wrote.

The image, captured by Indian photographer Kushagra Tiwari, featured a person in a vibrant orange and pink outfit holding a plate filled with blue, pink, mint green, and yellow powder, as well as white, orange, and red flower petals. They were seen laughing joyfully with streaks of red and blue across their faces while flower petals rained down in front of them.