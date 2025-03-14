Google unveils interactive ‘Colour Picker’ feature to celebrate Holi’s vibrant spirit

In a special tribute to Holi, Google has launched a “Colour Picker” feature that lets users play with different shades. When users type “colour picker” in the Google search bar, a colour panel appears on the screen. The panel displays a spectrum of colours with an adjustable scale. By moving the key to and fro, users can change the displayed colour, making it an engaging way to explore different shades. The feature allows users to pick precise colours and view their RGB, HEX, and other format values, making it useful not only for fun but also for designers and artists. The panel showcases a wide range of colours with a customisable scale.(Screengrab/Google)

The tech giant shared a video of the feature on Instagram with the text overlay "Colours used in Holi."

Take a look at the video:

Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm not only in India but across the globe. Social media is flooded with stunning visuals capturing the joy and energy of the festival. Adding to the excitement, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a glimpse of Holi celebrations captured by an Indian CEO.

“Happy Holi to all those celebrating! May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari’s beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo,” Cook wrote on X. The Alt Tag on the photo describes it as, “A person stands in a field, wearing an orange and pink outfit, holding a plate filled with blue, pink, mint green, and yellow powder and white, orange, and red flower petals. They’re laughing and looking off to the side. Streaks of red and blue are on their face. Flower petals stream down in front of them.”

Holi, one of India’s most vibrant festivals, is celebrated with enthusiasm across the country. Marking the arrival of spring, the festival signifies the victory of good over evil and the spirit of unity. People smear colours on each other, play with water balloons, and enjoy traditional sweets. The festival is also known for its lively music, dance, and community gatherings, making it a joyous occasion for all.